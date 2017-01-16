BGSU searches for its first win over Toledo since 2012

The first installment of the Battle of I-75 on the hardwood is Tuesday, Jan. 17 at Savage Arena.

The tip-off between Toledo and Bowling Green will be 7 p.m.

Both teams are coming off a rough week, each having two-straight losses, making both of them say this is a must-win game.

"It's a must-win game for us tomorrow, you know, our backs are against the wall, we're off two-straight losing games, we just want to come in and get the win," said Jon Jon Williams, Toledo senior.

"Two tough losses last week, so this is a new, fresh week for us, so we're looking for a clean slate and let's get this 'W'," said Demajeo Wiggins, Bowling Green sophomore and Springfield High School grad.

Wiggins adds that the last two times he played in Savage was in high school, both games were losses, so he's more than ready to get the win on that court.

But to reach success, Bowling Green Head Coach Michael Huger says he needs his team to be more consistent with their effort, energy and defense.

Huger says the key will be defense and just putting a complete game together.

"It's not about winning. It's about the process of winning," Huger said. "So if we do what we need to do and take care of the business at hand, and that's our defense. I think the winning will take care of itself."

On the other side, Toledo is coming in with the upper hand both all-time and most recently. In the series the Rockets are 88-79, and have won the last five matchups between the two.

For one Toledo senior, who's never lost to BG, he says this is the type of atmosphere you grow up wanting to play in.

"Growing up, being around the area, it's always been BG versus Toledo," said Jordan Lauf, senior forward and Napoleon grad. "It's a great rivalry, it is in all sports, it means a lot to us, and we got to go out and lay it all on the line."

"It's like a playoff intensity type of game, we feed off that energy, and we feel confident that the first time we play BG, it's going to be at our house," Williams said.

While BG searches for its first win over Toledo since 2012, both teams agree, the atmosphere in Savage will be unlike any other, and, of course, rivalries put a little more at stake.

"It's for bragging rights. So our guys are here in the summer, their guys are home in the summer so they get a chance to see each other," Huger said. "And that's what it's about, the bragging right of saying 'hey we beat you guys twice,' or those guys saying they beat us twice. So looking forward to it, looking forward to the challenge and I think my guys will be ready."

"The rivalry games for us, they mean more," said Tod Kowalczyk, Toledo head coach. "Obviously when you play Bowling Green it means more to our community, means more to our institution, means more to our coaches and players as well, and we treat it as such. I'm not one of those coaches that's going to give lip service to say it's just another game, it's not just another game, it's a rivalry game and it means more."

