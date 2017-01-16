Vigil held for victims of apartment fire - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Vigil held for victims of apartment fire

(Source: WTOL) (Source: WTOL)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

A vigil was held Monday night to honor four people killed in an apartment fire in south Toledo.

Friends and family of Sharell Crisp came together to honor the 28-year-old's life.

His sister says he was a good person and very family oriented.

Crisp, along with 3 others, 31-year old Antoinette Brown, 5-year old Ahmard Brown, and 46-year old Richard Fair were killed when the fire broke out Sunday night.

