Vigil held for victims of apartment fire

A vigil was held Monday night to honor four people killed in an apartment fire in south Toledo.

Friends and family of Sharell Crisp came together to honor the 28-year-old's life.

His sister says he was a good person and very family oriented.

Crisp, along with 3 others, 31-year old Antoinette Brown, 5-year old Ahmard Brown, and 46-year old Richard Fair were killed when the fire broke out Sunday night.

