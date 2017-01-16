Joseph’s Beverage aims to help customers after Andersons closure

One local store wants to supply customers with items found at The Andersons stores before they close.

Joseph’s Beverage Center is reaching out and asking locals to provide the names of the items they got at Andersons.

They say they are deeply saddened by the loss of the treasured local retail chain.

Joseph’s asks for anyone who would like to see something available at Joseph’s to leave a comment. Their hope is to meet each customer’s need.

What item will you miss the most from The Andersons? Let us know on our Facebook page.

