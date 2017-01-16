Long-time grocery store Churchill's responds to Andersons Closing

One long-time, Toledo-area grocery story is reacting to the news of The Andersons closing. In their 100 years of experience, Walt Churchill's has seen other grocery stores come and go.

"You know, to me it's like a death in the family,” said Walter Churchill, owner of Churchill. “You see. It's a shame that they're closing retail but at the same time you know it's not the end of the world.”

Churchill says the announcement from The Andersons to close all of its retails stores in Toledo, Maumee and Columbus is sad but it's all a part of life and growth.

The Andersons retail division is only a small part of their much larger and global business including, ethanol fuel production, fertilizing manufacturing, grain elevator and rail car repair.

"They're going to be around and bigger and better, “ said Churchill. “Actually from where we're standing if you go out in front you can see their new headquarters which is a rather magnificent place."

Walt Churchill's Market is celebrating its 100 birthday in 2017.

Mr. Churchill says they've found what works for them and they're sticking with it and keeping it simple. Much different than how the Andersons stores were set up.

Striving to stay local and relevant in the community is one thing that Churchill says they'll continue to do and that people in the community won't forget the Andersons name when it comes to grocery stores.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.