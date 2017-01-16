Victim identified in deadly west Toledo shooting

The Lucas County Coroner's Office identified the victim of a shooting in west Toledo Monday night.

Police say Brian Roberts, 42, was shot in the 2000 block of Barrows just after 8 p.m.

Emergency workers attempted CPR on the Roberts but eventually stopped their efforts to cover the body.

A large portion of the road was taped off during the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact CrimeStopper.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.