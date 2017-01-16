New IRS laws could delay refunds; experts provide advice

New IRS laws could delay refunds this year. Which means the earlier you file, the better.

Nearly a million Ohio taxpayers take advantage of the Earned Income Tax Credit, but this year it's one of the deductions that could delay refunds.

Carol Williams works at the central Toledo H and R Block. She says the reason is earned income tax credit and the additional (child) tax credit are two of the most fraudulent deductions taken on filed tax returns.

"So this year the IRS is taking their time to look at these returns and to really go through them, to make sure that the individuals who are claiming the Earned Income tax credit and the additional child tax credit, those moneys are going to the right persons,” said Williams.

The IRS is delaying returns to Feb. 15, and refunds could be delayed up to Feb. 27.

"Some may take longer than that, and if it takes longer then you can go to Where's my refund on the IRS website."

This year, H&R Block is offering a refund advance loan.

