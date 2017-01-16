Fire breaks out at central Toledo storage facility

A vacant storage shelter caught on fire in central Toledo Monday evening.

The fire broke out at around 7:30 p.m. at the 100 block of N. Fearing Street.

The shelter is on Norfolk-Southern property.

Firefighters have put out the fire.

There were no injuries.

Police blocked of Hill and North Fearing as firefighters worked the scene.

