Fire breaks out at central Toledo storage facility

By Matthew Copeland, Digital Content Producer
A vacant storage shelter caught on fire in central Toledo Monday evening.

The fire broke out at around 7:30 p.m. at the 100 block of N. Fearing Street.

The shelter is on Norfolk-Southern property.

Firefighters have put out the fire.

There were no injuries.

Police blocked of Hill and North Fearing as firefighters worked the scene.

