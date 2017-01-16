Students at Owens Community College volunteer to celebrate MLK

Celebrating Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.'s birthday is considered a day-of-service across the country.

Students and staff from Owen's Community College volunteered throughout northwest Ohio Monday, including one group at the Luther Home of Mercy.

"It is just so fantastic, this is just really a huge help to our organization and we are so thankful for the help of Owens," Megan O'Brien from the Luther Home of Mercy.

The volunteers moved hundreds of boxes filled with paperwork into the new building for the home on their Williston campus.

Something, that would've normally their maintenance department away from more important work.

"We have a very small maintenance department here, we really try to have focus on the needs of our residents," O'Brien said. "So by moving these boxes today, they are helping us clear out our office and helping our maintenance department focus on the needs of the people we serve."

Krista Keissling, director of the Center for Service Learning, Civic Engagement and Leadership helps with coordinate volunteer work for Owens. She says this is an important part of what she hopes students learn from Dr. King.

"We want to honor the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and showing that involvement is the key to social change and so if we can teach students how to engage with issues of importance in the community, then hopefully they take that citizenship into the rest of their lives," said Keissling.

Another group from Owens spent their day volunteering at the Toledo Zoo.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.