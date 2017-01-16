Toledo residents hold march to honor MLK

A tradition happening for nearly 40 years in Toledo continued Monday.

Neighbors came together to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. at the Lo Salem Baptist Church.

The event was started by the late Reverend Harvey Savage and is now continued on by his family.

The celebration started with singing and time for prayer. Then marchers filed out and began marching around Savage Park.

The Savage family says this is an important part of remembering what got them here today.

"They had police against them, they had dogs, things of that nature, they were beaten, they were put in jail, this is to honor them for their sacrifices," said Harvey Savage Jr., the executive director for the MLK Center Kitchen for the Poor.

LaTonya Sheares’ husband was the speaker at the event. She is the granddaughter of Harvey Savage Sr. She says, this is such an important day in their family’s history.

"All of the things that Dr. King stood for and just to carry it on so his living, his protesting and his dying is not in vein," Sheares said. "So it is a celebratory moment."

A man they know so much about because of the patriarch of their family's patriarch.

"He instilled so much in us. A lot of things that we know about Doctor King is because of my grandfather and his love for Dr. King and him trying to carry it on," said Sheares.

The march ended at the MLK Kitchen for the Poor where everyone was invited to have lunch.

The kitchen normally opens their doors to those in need. They said the march was a way to celebrate why they serve their community.

"Today is a big day, we cook, we feed, we celebrate, it is a holiday here," said Henrietta Savage-Armstrong.

Savage Jr. says he's seen even more passion this year because of the mood throughout the country.

He hopes people can soon come together as King once dreamed.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.