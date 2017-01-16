Local businesses expect a ripple effect from Andersons closing

The Andersons Store was known to support and promote local businesses and their products.

Over 1,000 people will lose their jobs once the Andersons stores close.

But the ripple effect of the closing will also be felt by many more individuals and businesses in our area.

Stadium Salsa is one of many locally made products that The Andersons offers on their shelves.

Greg Shepherd has had a working relationship with the store for 8 years.

Along with the sudden halt to a percentage of his sales, he is also worried about what the future holds with his new distributor, who he was connected with through the Andersons.

"My fear is that they won't pick us up now, thereby losing a bunch of those stores, potentially hundreds and hundreds of stores," said Shepherd.

House of Meats has provided fresh meat services at the Andersons for 17 years.

Kate Horner, co-owner of the butcher shop chain, says their locations inside of the Andersons accounted for 50 percent of their business.

"It's hard to impress on people how important it is to shop local. Here we are now looking at a thousand people being out of a job, with 600 in Toledo and then whatever we're having. It helps, every dollar helps when you shop local," said Horner.

The 4 House of Meats locations inside of Andersons stores in the Toledo-area and Columbus, support around 100 workers.

Horner says they will try to retain as many of those workers as possible and move them into other House of Meats locations.

She says there are already plans to begin looking for standalone store locations near the Andersons stores where those remaining employees can continue to work and serve the community.

"The relationships that we formed over the past years have been invaluable to us. So, we have people clamoring from all of the locations,'Where are you going to put one near me now?' 'Are you going to be in Maumee?' 'Are you going to Sandusky?' 'Is there going to be something?'" said Horner. "So, yes we have had a really positive response about making sure we stay active in the community."

The Andersons CEO Pat Bowe says he understands how the decision to close will effect these long time partners, but is confident they will be able to ride out this adversity.

"They've been great partners for many years, and they run really good businesses and have loyal customers as well. So, hopefully those customers will be able to go to a different location," said Bowe.

A representative from Tony Packo's said over the phone that they plan to retain all of their employees who work in an Anderson's store locations.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.