Judge overturns conviction against apartment owner

A judge overturned the conviction of the owner of a west Toledo apartment complex Friday.

In 2015, Sharon Sklarov was convicted of public nuisance after she failed to maintain the buildings at Riviera Maia Apartments.

She was ordered to pay $111 to the city.

However, a judge overturned that conviction and the sentence.

The case is now closed.

