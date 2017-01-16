Judge overturns conviction against apartment owner - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Judge overturns conviction against apartment owner

By Matthew Copeland, Digital Content Producer
Bio
Connect
Biography
(Source: WTOL) (Source: WTOL)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

A judge overturned the conviction of the owner of a west Toledo apartment complex Friday.

In 2015, Sharon Sklarov was convicted of public nuisance after she failed to maintain the buildings at Riviera Maia Apartments.

She was ordered to pay $111 to the city.

However, a judge overturned that conviction and the sentence.

The case is now closed. 

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly