Man shot in the hand in possible drive-by

By Matthew Copeland, Digital Content Producer
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

A man was shot in the hand Sunday night in west Toledo in a possible drive-by shooting.

It happened on Torrey Hill, near Bancroft at about 11:15 p.m.

The victim, Christopher Rayford, says he was walking on Torrey Hill when a dark-colored vehicle passed him.

Rayford said the vehicle turned around and shots were fired from the back window.

Rayford was hit in the hand.

He said he ran into the park and was later taken to the hospital.

Crews searched the area but found no evidence of a shooting.

Police are continuing their investigation.

