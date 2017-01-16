Man shot in the hand in possible drive-by

A man who threatened and assaulted his wife was in court Monday.

A man who threatened and assaulted his wife was in court Monday.

Man threatens wife with shotgun after choking, cutting her

Man threatens wife with shotgun after choking, cutting her

Findlay police are investigating two robberies that happened 30 minutes apart Friday morning.

Findlay police are investigating two robberies that happened 30 minutes apart Friday morning.

VIDEO: Driver arrested after overnight crash in Toledo

VIDEO: Driver arrested after overnight crash in Toledo

An Ohio man driving a stolen truck led police on a high-speed chase Monday morning.

An Ohio man driving a stolen truck led police on a high-speed chase Monday morning.

Man arrested after high-speed chase ends in crash

Man arrested after high-speed chase ends in crash

A Fulton County grand jury indicted the man accused of killing his ex-girlfriend and kidnapping their infant son on more than 20 counts.

A Fulton County grand jury indicted the man accused of killing his ex-girlfriend and kidnapping their infant son on more than 20 counts.

A man was shot in the hand Sunday night in west Toledo in a possible drive-by shooting.

It happened on Torrey Hill, near Bancroft at about 11:15 p.m.

The victim, Christopher Rayford, says he was walking on Torrey Hill when a dark-colored vehicle passed him.

Rayford said the vehicle turned around and shots were fired from the back window.

Rayford was hit in the hand.

He said he ran into the park and was later taken to the hospital.

Crews searched the area but found no evidence of a shooting.

Police are continuing their investigation.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.