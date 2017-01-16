Red Cross promotes fire safety in Bowling Green neighborhood

The Red Cross and Bowling Green State University teamed up Monday to promote fire safety as a part of their Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service.

Red Cross volunteers, along with partners from BGSU, went door-to-door in the Pacific Park neighborhood to talk to residents about the importance of fire safety year-round.

"We have the opportunity to promote fire safety, to do the installs, to teach them about preparedness to make a plan," said Rachel Hapner-Zawodny, of the American Red Cross of Northwest Ohio. "So we are really excited to be partnered with the university."

In the past year, the American Red Cross of Northwest Ohio says it provided served over 310 households in Toledo affected by home and apartment fires.

