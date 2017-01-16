Man charged with tampering with evidence at murder scene

A man has been charged with taking the gun and shell casings at the scene of 14-year-old's death.

Anthony Rogers, 19, was arrested and charged with tampering of evidence and obstruction of justice.

Police say Rogers took the gun and shell casings used in the shooting death 14-year-old Dominique Alexander.

Rogers is currently out on bond.

Leonard Temple, 19, is charged with Alexander's death.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.