Police find 2 men shot dead outside north-central Ohio home

Police in north-central Ohio say two men were found dead outside a Mansfield home after an early morning shooting.

Officers went to the house after gunfire was reported early Sunday morning. Mansfield police didn't immediately release information about who might be responsible for the shooting and said the motive and circumstances remain under investigation.

The Mansfield News Journal reports that police identified one of the victims with gunshot wounds as a 28-year-old man, Sherrick Hunter. The second victim was believed to be in his mid-30s. Police were withholding that man's identity while family members were being notified.

