Two injured in single-vehicle crash

A man and a woman were injured in a single-vehicle crash Monday morning in Bridgewater Township.

The crash happened at about 8:50 a.m. on County Road R, just west of County Road 11.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Dustin L. Carnicom, 34, was driving his 1997 Ford F-150 with 18-year-old Britney Bass riding in the front seat.

Carnicom was driving eastbound on County Road R when the truck went off the north side of the roadway. The vehicle crossed back over the south side of the roadway and struck a ditch. The vehicle rolled several times before coming to a rest upright.

Carnicom was taken to Montpelier Hospital before being transferred to St. Vincent's in Toledo.

Bass was taken by Life-flight air ambulance to St. Vincent's in Toledo.

The extent of their injuries are unknown.

Carnicom was charged with OVI, driving under a suspended license and failure to control.

The crash remains under investigation.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.