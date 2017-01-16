Leading Edge with Jerry Anderson: January 15, 2017

In this week's Leading Edge, Jerry Anderson discusses the possible regional redundant drinking water system for Toledo and the surrounding areas. Jerry discusses the issue with Lindsay Webb and Rob Ludeman of the Toledo City Council.

Later in the show, Jerry also speaks with Dr. Willie McKether and Linda Alvarado-Arce about 16th Annual Unity Day celebration, commemorating the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Don't miss Leading Edge with Jerry Anderson each Sunday at 8:30 a.m. on WTOL 11 and 10:30 p.m. on FOX Toledo. Catch up on old episodes here.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.