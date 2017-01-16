Whirlpool says trade panel decision a win for Ohio workers

Whirlpool Corp.'s chief executive says a recent decision by the U.S. International Trade Commission is a big win for workers at its washing machine factory in northern Ohio.

The commission ruled this past week that two foreign manufacturers made washing machines in China and then sold them in the United States at less than fair value.

The ruling means the companies must start paying duties on washers made in China and imported to the United States.

Both Samsung and LG say they disagree with the decision.

Whirlpool chief executive Jeff Fettig says it's a gratifying win for the 3,000 employees at the company's factory in the Sandusky County city of Clyde.

The appliance maker based in Benton Harbor, Michigan, also has Ohio operations in Marion, Findlay, Ottawa and Greenville.

