Morning anchor Andrew Kinsey MCs Unity Celebration

Monday morning, WTOL 11’s morning anchor Andrew Kinsey was the master of ceremonies for the annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Unity Celebration at the University of Toledo.

Bands, choirs, speakers and the public gathered to hear how the iconic civil rights leader continues to influence lives of every color, even today, a day when Toledo-area residents, as Dr. King said, are looked at by the “content of their character.”

“This is the one time we all put all of our labels, all of our baggage aside, we all come together to unite and we actually give something back to the community,” said Linda Alvarado-Arce, board of community relations. “It's a free event and historical and educational. It's a time right now to remember what others did in our past that were wonderful accomplishments that maybe we can do again in these times.”

The two-hour program ended with a free lunch for all those who were in attendance.

