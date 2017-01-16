Defense: Man shouldn't face death penalty in 2014 slayings

Defense attorneys for a man accused in the 2014 shooting deaths of a pregnant woman and three others in Cleveland say he's intellectually disabled and shouldn't face the death penalty.

Cleveland.com reports (http://bit.ly/2iZO67Z ) court records filed by attorneys for 20-year-old James Sparks-Henderson II cite school records that show his IQ was measured at 73 in 2010.

Court records say Sparks-Henderson's lawyers found a mental health expert to examine him last year. The report was filed under seal in November.

A judge has scheduled a March 10 hearing to decide if the case should remain a death penalty case.

Police have said a masked gunman killed three people in a home and then fired into a car, killing a woman and her unborn child.

Information from: cleveland.com, http://www.cleveland.com

