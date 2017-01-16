Two people caught by police after hit-and-run crash overnight

A hit-and-run sent three people to the hospital overnight Sunday, but police were able to catch the driver who caused it.

Toledo police say a driver of a Dodge Charger ran a stop sign and collided with an oncoming SUV, causing the SUV to flip over. The crash happened on Telegraph Road near Orville just before 1 a.m.

The three people from the SUV were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The driver and the passenger of the Charger ran away on foot and were caught a short time later by police.

