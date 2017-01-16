Man arrested after emailing FBI, said someone would bring gun to Toledo church

A west Toledo man was arrested Friday after police say he emailed the FBI stating someone was going to bring a gun to a Toledo church.

Mohamed Abdouni, 22, was booked in the Lucas County Jail on making false alarm charges.

According to police, Abdouni sent the email and then later said he made it up.

Investigators say the response to it cost more than $7,500. It’s not known why he allegedly made it up and what church he was referring to.

Abdouni is currently out on bond and is scheduled to be arraigned in Toledo Municipal Court on Tuesday.

