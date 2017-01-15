Napoleon's Campbell Soup Supply Co. temporarily shuts down

A portion of the Campbell Soup Supply Co. in Napoleon was voluntarily shut down on Saturday, according to spokesperson Megan Haney.

According to Haney, during a review of their records, the company noticed a failure to follow procedure.

A portion of the plant was shut down on Saturday to ensure all cleaning procedures were followed.

Haney says the plant maintained their production schedule.

Haney says no product left the plant that could have put the public's health at risk.

"There is no product in the market that is a danger to consumers and the discrepancy was in part of a sanitation procedure," said Haney.

The plant resumes their normal working hours on Sunday evening.

