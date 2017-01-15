Woman sent to the hospital after shooting in south Toledo

A woman was shot Sunday morning in south Toledo.

Police responded to the scene at 8 Marion Ct. at about 10:15 a.m.

Witnesses on the scene say the victim was rushed to the hospital with two gunshot wounds. Her condition is unknown.

The area was blocked off for about 20 minutes as police approached the house to determine if the alleged gunman was still inside the home.

Police believe the alleged gunman fled the scene and is still armed.

