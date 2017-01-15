Pregnant mother shares family's story of survival from deadly apartment fire

Jaime Drafts is the mother of one child and is pregnant with her second child. She and her boyfriend, Ryan Smaak, had been living peacefully at Woodlands Apartments for four years. But that all changed early Sunday morning.

She woke up at around 4 a.m. to the smell of smoke. The apartment below her was already on fire. Her smoke alarm did not go off meaning she only had minutes to spare before their entire apartment was engulfed in flames.

Quickly, Drafts sprang into action to save her family.

"I woke [Ryan] up and said, 'Somethings on fire! Somethings on fire!'" Drafts said. "We had literally a minute. You could see flames coming up from downstairs. We had probably a minute to get out or we would've been dead."

She quickly grabbed her 18-month-old baby and made it outside to safety, leaving everything she owned behind.

Once outside, she watched in horror as her neighbors took drastic action to save their lives.

"When we were outside, we could literally see people jumping off their balconies to save themselves," Drafts said.

When the fire was finally put out, three people had been killed.

Drafts says she is grateful she escaped the fire with her family, but they are coming to realization they will have to start over with nothing.

"I thought I'm not gonna have a car, an apartment nothing," Drafts said. "And I'm pregnant too so we have to start all over. We don't even have a place to live right now."

The family has set up a Go-Fund-Me page to help with their recovery.

