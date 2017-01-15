Autopsies of victims in deadly south Toledo apartment fire released

Mostly sunny skies this afternoon. High today are ranging from 60 near the lake to the mid 70s away.More >>
An Ohio man says he was trying to set a good example for his children when he turned in $14,000 he found on the side of the road.More >>
Flint's mayor is poised to make a recommendation on where the city should get its drinking water long term in the wake of the crisis that left the supply contaminated with lead.More >>
Schools in Ohio are struggling to get students vaccinated and keep track of those who are immunized.More >>
Authorities say a tanker truck hauling milk rolled on an interstate in Michigan, shutting down the roadway and spilling some of the load.More >>
What do you really know about Friday the 13th?More >>
The gingerbread house at The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain in Arizona is in a category all by itself- life-size.More >>
City Council voted to amend Toledo’s Lead Safe Law Tuesday night. Originally landlords had until September to have their properties inspected, but now the date has been pushed back to at least June 2018.More >>
In sports, every win matters. Then there are wins that matter just a bit more: championships, rivalries and milestones.More >>
Human trafficking has moved from street corners to smart phones. Senator Rob Portman along with the University of Toledo wanted to raise awareness about sex trafficking online along with their fight to stop it.More >>
A study on distracted driving shows drivers use their phones on 88 out of every 100 trips they take behind the wheel.More >>
