Autopsies of victims in deadly south Toledo apartment fire released

The Lucas County Coroner’s Office released the autopsies of the four people killed in a south Toledo fire Sunday morning.

The fire broke out at Woodlands Apartments at about 4 a.m.

Firefighters found 28-year-old Sharell Crisp, 36-year-old Antoinette Brown and 5-year-old Ahmard Brown in the rubble. It is unclear what the relationship of the three victims are.

A fourth victim, 46-year-old Richard Fair, was found several hours later after the initial three victims were removed. It is not known if he was with the other three victims during the fire.

Doctor Cynthia Beiser, the Lucas County Deputy Coroner says all four victims died from smoke inhalation.

The fire department said there were multiple other injuries. The most severe injury reported was a broken leg.

Chief Santiago confirmed all residents have been located.

In a news conference, Chief Santiago said of the 36 units in the building, 12 were completely destroyed. Some surrounding units were damaged.

He said the building's firewalls did help stop the spread of the fire.

At its height, fifty firefighters battled the inferno.

Firefighters had to use special strategies and tactics to douse the flames.

“Water supply back here is a little bit challenging but we were able to make some adjustments and get the water we needed. Construction of it is challenging as well and where it was located,” said Chief Luis Santiago.

By mid-afternoon, crews moved in to demolish what was left of the center portion of the building.

The fire department has not yet said on what may have been the cause of the fire. Ohio State Fire Marshal's Office is assisting Toledo Fire and Rescue in the investigation.

The investigation is expected to last weeks, as they search for the physical evidence as well as interview the residents.

“There are certain parts of that building we’re going to be able to see, have to corroborate stories what we get from some of the occupants. It’s a puzzle. Going to have to piece the puzzle together,” said Chief Santiago.

The fire department is still trying to determine if the fire alarms in the building were working, as some residents reported their alarms did not go off.

The Red Cross opened an emergency shelter at the Wolf Creek YMCA at 2100 South Holland-Sylvania Road in Maumee.

“Our thoughts and sympathy are with all those impacted by this fire,” said Rachel Hepner-Zawodny, Executive Director, Northwest Ohio Chapter of the Red Cross. “Red Cross disaster teams are helping now and will continue to be there for our community.”

According to the Red Cross, 60 people were displaced by the fire.

