Carroll Twp. officer injured in pursuit after suspect runs from police

A high speed chase through two counties on Saturday night sent a Carroll Township police officer to the hospital.

Ottawa County Sheriff Steve Levorchick says deputies tried to pull over a vehicle driven by 39-year-old Jeremiah J. Mincer of Oak Harbor for a traffic violation on Route 2 and Route 163 at the Oak Harbor exit.

The chase began eastbound on Route 163 to Lakeshore Drive. From there Mincer got back Route 2 heading west.

The pursuit continued on Route 2 until it reached Tettau Road before Mincer went back on Route 163 heading west.

In Lacarne, other deputies from Ottawa County, as well as police officers from Carroll Township and Oak Harbor Township, joined the pursuit.

During this portion of the pursuit, a Carroll Township Police cruiser was struck by the fleeing vehicle, injuring an officer in the shoulder.

The pursuit continued back onto Route 2 going east before Mincer exited at Lakeshore Drive.

Port Clinton police laid a spike strip, which the vehicle ran over.

The Mincer then went on Perry St. in Port Clinton until he pulled into the Friendship gas station at the corner of Perry St. and Buckeye St.

He was taken into custody.

Mincer is being held at the Ottawa County Detention Facility several charges including:

Assault on a Police Officer

Felonious Assault

Aggravated Vehicular Assault

Two counts of Attempted Vehicular Assault

Resisting Arrest

Failure to Comply

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.