Purple Heart finds its way back to WWI soldier's family

Purple Heart and WWI Victory Medal returned to family of Carl Bond (Source: WTOL)

A World War I soldier's Purple Heart is back where it belongs, with his family, after being lost to them.

Carl Bond was in the U.S. Army in France when he was wounded after stepping on a landmine.

He received a Purple Heart for his heroics.

But the medal was lost and not found until recently.

“Stern guy. Very patriotic. The flag was always flying in front of his home,” said Mr. Bond's grandson Jeff Bond.

On Saturday, the Bond family was presented with the missing Purple Heart at the Hayes Presidential Center in Fremont.

It was tracked down by Purple Hearts Reunited, an organization that returns lost or stolen military medals to veterans and their families.

In this case, the medal was purchased from a collector in Florida who came across it at a rummage sale.

“We assigned this particular medal to one of our valor research members who was able to do the historical research, find that family connection and contact the grandson,” said Zachariah Fike of Purple Hearts Reunited.

The family couldn't be happier.

"I’m just so proud, proud to have my grandfather know his service for our country and that he is my grandfather," said Jeff.

The Purple Heart honors the legacy of the men and women who have served their country by shedding their blood or giving their lives.

More than one million have been handed out to soldiers like Carl Bond who died in 1987 at the age of 82.

Jeff Bond says there’s only one way to remember his grandfather.

“As a hero, giving all the sacrifices for our country.”

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.



