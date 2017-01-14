Monroe police recover rifle, drug operation while executing search warrant

Monroe Police and the Monroe County Sheriff's Department uncovered a fully-loaded weapon, ammunition, and a drug operation while executing a search warrant Friday.

According to the City of Monroe Police Department, officers responded to reports of shots fired near the 1000 block of E. 2nd Street, at about 7:50 a.m on Thursday.

Officers recovered four .223 caliber rifles casings in the backyard of a residence on the street.

Police say this was the second time in two months police responded to a shots fired calls at that location.

On Friday, the Monroe Police Department's Vice Unit along with the Monroe County Sheriff's Department SWAT Team executed a search warrant at the the residence.

According to police, during the search, detectives recovered a Rock Rivers LR-15 rifle with a forty-round loaded magazine, hundreds of .223 rounds, and ammunition for two different caliber handguns.

Detectives also uncovered a broken down marijuana growing operation including loose marijuana and plants that had already been processed. They also found items used for processing cocaine.

Five months earlier, the Michigan State Police recovered a stolen handgun and two semi-automatic rifles at the residence during a separate search.

Police said this is still an on-going investigation and did not say whether they have any suspects.

