Driver killed in fiery overnight crash in south Toledo

A man is dead after a fiery crash early Saturday morning in south Toledo.

According to a police report, the crash involved 31-year-old William Furfaro and 36-year-old Roberto Ramirez on Glanzman Road.

Police say Ramirez was turning left onto Glanzman from Frampton just after 2 a.m., when his car flipped and caught fire in the accident.

Other drivers pulled Ramirez from the burning car, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Furfaro was taken to the hospital, but his condition is unknown at this time.

Police say speed and alcohol may be factors in the crash.

The accident is under investigation.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.