Plexiglas vs. plywood; why firefighters are frustrated

A new Ohio law signed by the governor in January will force property owners to board up vacant and abandoned properties with plexiglass or clear board instead of plywood.

The law is meant to keep vacant properties from being broken into, but the hard plastic doesn't just keep squatters out, it could also keep firefighters out when they need to get in.

There’s no doubt time is of the essence for firefighters when there is a fire or emergency and they need to get into a house or building.

But with clear board being so tough to penetrate, firefighters are concerned they could lose precious time during an emergency situation.



"There are numerous anchors around the surface and on the inside there are support bars that are bolted with long bolts. This is not the type of material you will get through rapidly,” said Lt. Matt Hertzfeld, from the Toledo Fire Department.

Firefighters say plywood can be cut through or kicked out within a matter of seconds, but a special saw blade and other tools are needed to cut through clear board in order to remove it, and that takes time.

Conversely, if a firefighter is inside a building and needs to get out quick the clear board could also cause a problem.

“If you have zero visibility you now have to find this bar and get it out of the way you now have to find these bolts and cut through the plastic,” said Lt. Hertzfeld.



Hertzfeld says TFD will be able to adapt and work on loading rigs with the equipment they need to take down clear board but they are frustrated and disappointed that the State Fire Marshall or any fire official in the state was not included in the conversation about this before it became a law.

"It would seem to us if this was important enough that it required legislation, the fire service would have been part of the conversation,” said Hertzfeld.

