Toledo Art Museum asks for public opinion on apartment complex

It's all but official. The Toledo Museum of Art plans on taking over the apartment complex across the street from the Museum, but the future of the Museum Place Apartments is up to the community.

Leaders with the Museum say they want to stabilize the property, but are using people's input to figure out exactly what kind of future these buildings should have.

However, Museum leaders say the current tenants will not be kicked out.

Friday, the Museum held the second of several meetings to hear from the community. Most of the people present had a tie to the Old West End or historic preservation.

Bishop Robert Culp, with the First Church of God, says he cares about what happens to the Museum Place Apartments because it's in the neighborhood where is church sits.

"These are our neighbors," said Bishop Culp. "These are the people that make up our neighborhood, and we want to be able to minister to them, not merely with the gospel, but with whatever needs persons may have."

The next meeting has not been set.

The Toledo Art Museum is still waiting for the apartment complex to be transferred to them from the Land Bank.

