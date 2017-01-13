Fire investigators search for answers following home explosion

It’s been almost a week since a home explosion and fire happened in central Toledo, and first responders are still looking for answers.

Debris is scattered everywhere on Woodland Avenue, as investigators are still trying to figure out what caused the home to explode last Sunday.

911 caller: “Is there anybody else inside of the house? Get, come on...”

911 caller: "A house behind us just blew up, it scared me so bad, things in my house fell. I looked outside cause it could've been thunder it was that loud and I looked outside and the house behind us on Woodland street has blown up”

Neighbors picked up their phones, frantically dialing 911 after watching a home explode right in front of their eyes.

Just after midnight, dispatch was being flooded with calls of people who saw it happen. Some could even see it driving down I-75.

At the time, it was the fear of someone being inside the house that was felt through the phone.

911 caller: "I can't tell, we can't tell, we were just sitting in the garden room, it blew completely up, it's engulfed and down, we don't know if anybody was in there”

The owners were not home at the time but returned to their home completely wiped out.

Flames were so intense that it scorched two houses nearby.

Toledo Fire investigators are still trying to take a look at what’s left to determine a cause.

