Woman falls through apartment stairs, managers to check other units

One minute a west Toledo woman was simply walking down her apartment stairs, the next she was headed to the hospital.

But Amy Brittian didn't fall down the steps in her Douglas Square Apartment - she fell through them.

"I look down and she's in the stairs," said Brittian's son, Micah Quinn, who called 911.

"I was in a hole," said Brittian. "I had probably about this much room in between my head and the other stairs," motioning with her hands.

Brittian says the fire department got her out by ripping out the remaining steps and then taking her to the hospital.

"I have bruised and cracked ribs," said Brittian. "They don't know if anything is broken because they said that with a break it starts to show when the ribs start to heal. I've got cuts and bruises. I already had a bad knee which damaged it more, basically tweaked it from falling so hard on it."

Brittian says she's worried the stairs in the other apartment units also aren't structurally sound.

"The fire department said it had no joist and no middle support beam," said Brittian.

Vistula Management Company is in charge of the apartment complex. The Vistula president says they're taking what happened to Brittian seriously, and will be checking all the stairs to make sure others can't fall through.

"I think it needs to be done," said Brittian. "I don't want anyone else to go through what I went through."

A contractor is supposed to begin work on the stairs soon, possibly by Saturday.

In the meantime, Brittian and her children will be put up in a hotel.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.