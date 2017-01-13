Memorial service to be held for slain Toledo woman

There are new developments in case of domestic violence that ended in tragedy.

Colleen Perry, formerly of Toledo, was found brutally murdered earlier this month in Blue Ash, Ohio, near Cincinnati. Perry was a 2007 graduate of Central High School.

Perry's boyfriend, 30-year-old Nicholas Roesler is accused in her murder.

He appeared before a judge Saturday morning in Hamilton County charged with six counts including aggravated murder, felonious assault, and abuse of a corpse. His bond was set at $1.5 million.

Perry's body was discovered in their Blue Ash apartment on January 3.

Police say he confessed to stabbing her in the rear seat of his car before carrying her into the apartment. Police say he also told them he punched Perry several times after she was stabbed.

According to Hamilton County court documents, Roesler's case will be presented to a grand jury on January 17.

A memorial service will be held for Colleen Perry Saturday from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Wisniewski Funeral Home in Toledo.

