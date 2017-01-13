Two pizza drivers punched in the face, robbed of cash and food o - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Two pizza drivers punched in the face, robbed of cash and food on Thursday night

By Mark Bickle, Digital Content Producer
Connect
By Blair Caldwell, Reporter
Connect
(Source: WTOL) (Source: WTOL)
A driver from the Marco's Pizza on Central Ave. was robbed on Thursday night (Source: WTOL) A driver from the Marco's Pizza on Central Ave. was robbed on Thursday night (Source: WTOL)
A driver from the Jet's Pizza on Dorr was also robbed on Thursday night (Source: WTOL) A driver from the Jet's Pizza on Dorr was also robbed on Thursday night (Source: WTOL)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

The start of the new year has seen more than a handful of pizza delivery robberies.

On Thursday night, there were two more added to the list.

The first one happened in west Toledo. The other happened just two miles away in central Toledo.

Toledo Police are still looking for the suspects, and believe the crimes are connected.

"The drivers, when they were out of their vehicle were physically assaulted by both males and then robbed,” said Lieutenant Joe Heffernan with the Toledo Police Department. “Both incidents happened about a couple miles from each other about 20 minutes apart, so we are relatively sure that's the same two people."

Both robberies were very similar.

Just before 8:30 p.m, a Marco's Pizza driver pulled up to a home on Aldringham Road in west Toledo.

He called the customer who said they didn't order a pizza.

That's when the driver noticed two figures coming towards him.

He was unable to drive away before the two suspects punched him in his face several times and stole his wallet, cell phone, cash and pizza.

About twenty minutes later, a Jet's Pizza driver was looking for the home of his delivery on Calumet Avenue when two males punched him in the face, taking his delivery and money.

Both delivery drivers gave the same description, two black men, one in a black jacket the other a gray hoodie.

"These are felonies,” said Lt. Heffernan. “They will be going in front of a common pleas judge and that is a very serious crime. They could be looking at extended prison time."

Toledo Police say crimes like this happen in a cycle.

TPD has a safety plan for delivery businesses to help keep their employees safe.

"We'll go out and go over some of those safety tips,” explained Lt. Heffernan. “Number one is verifying that that person is actually the one that is ordering the pizza."

Toledo Police ask if you have any information on the pizza robberies that you contact Crimestopper at (419) 255-1111.

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.
 

Powered by Frankly