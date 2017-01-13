Two pizza drivers punched in the face, robbed of cash and food on Thursday night

A man facing federal charges for trafficking children for sex waived his right to a preliminary hearing in court Thursday morning.

A man facing federal charges for trafficking children for sex waived his right to a preliminary hearing in court Thursday morning.

Toledo police are searching for a suspect accused of two robberies in the space of a month.

Toledo police are searching for a suspect accused of two robberies in the space of a month.

Rossford police say a man originally thought to be pretending to be a Toledo Edison worker, is in fact a Toledo Edison worker.

Rossford police say a man originally thought to be pretending to be a Toledo Edison worker, is in fact a Toledo Edison worker.

Man believed to be pretending to work for Toledo Edison is actual employee

Man believed to be pretending to work for Toledo Edison is actual employee

Police arrested Andrew Foster-Martin, 17, on Friday. He is charged with murder in the February death of Collin Doyle, 17.

Police arrested Andrew Foster-Martin, 17, on Friday. He is charged with murder in the February death of Collin Doyle, 17.

Two suspected serial crooks were arrested thanks to a video posted to a block watch page.

Two suspected serial crooks were arrested thanks to a video posted to a block watch page.

Jeep seen in video that led to police apprehending the suspects (Source: WTOL)

Jeep seen in video that led to police apprehending the suspects (Source: WTOL)

A driver from the Jet's Pizza on Dorr was also robbed on Thursday night (Source: WTOL)

A driver from the Marco's Pizza on Central Ave. was robbed on Thursday night (Source: WTOL)

The start of the new year has seen more than a handful of pizza delivery robberies.

On Thursday night, there were two more added to the list.

The first one happened in west Toledo. The other happened just two miles away in central Toledo.

Toledo Police are still looking for the suspects, and believe the crimes are connected.

"The drivers, when they were out of their vehicle were physically assaulted by both males and then robbed,” said Lieutenant Joe Heffernan with the Toledo Police Department. “Both incidents happened about a couple miles from each other about 20 minutes apart, so we are relatively sure that's the same two people."

Both robberies were very similar.

Just before 8:30 p.m, a Marco's Pizza driver pulled up to a home on Aldringham Road in west Toledo.

He called the customer who said they didn't order a pizza.

That's when the driver noticed two figures coming towards him.

He was unable to drive away before the two suspects punched him in his face several times and stole his wallet, cell phone, cash and pizza.

About twenty minutes later, a Jet's Pizza driver was looking for the home of his delivery on Calumet Avenue when two males punched him in the face, taking his delivery and money.

Both delivery drivers gave the same description, two black men, one in a black jacket the other a gray hoodie.

"These are felonies,” said Lt. Heffernan. “They will be going in front of a common pleas judge and that is a very serious crime. They could be looking at extended prison time."

Toledo Police say crimes like this happen in a cycle.

TPD has a safety plan for delivery businesses to help keep their employees safe.

"We'll go out and go over some of those safety tips,” explained Lt. Heffernan. “Number one is verifying that that person is actually the one that is ordering the pizza."

Toledo Police ask if you have any information on the pizza robberies that you contact Crimestopper at (419) 255-1111.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.

