Secor Square project nearing completion

Workers are putting the finishing touches on the new buildings of the Secor Square project.

The project has been a long time in the making and is a welcomed changed for west Toledo.

The site was previously home to a movie theater.

A new grocery store, 365 by Whole Foods, will anchor the retail center.

First Watch, a breakfast diner, Joint Chiropractic and a Citizens Bank are also slated to open.

Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's, which serves southern Cajun cuisine, were also confirmed to have locations at the center.

City Councilman Tom Waniewski says it is an exciting process but the main concern is the traffic pattern.

"As more things develop here around Secor, the challenge of traffic, the challenge of maintaining some flow, eliminating congestion is always there," said Waniewski. "But I guess that's the price of progress."

He says that traffic studies are in the works to help gain some insight on patterns.

The plaza is scheduled to open in the spring.

