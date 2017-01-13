Detroit auto show opens to public Saturday - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Detroit auto show opens to public Saturday

(Source: WTOL)
DETROIT, MI (WTOL) -

The North American International Auto Show opens to the public tomorrow in Detroit.

The event a Cobo Center runs from Saturday, Jan. 14 to Sunday, Jan. 22.

Tickets for adults are $13 and for seniors, 65 and older, tickets are $7. Cost is also $7 for children between seven and 12. 

