Hunters take nearly 16K deer during muzzleloader season

The state of Ohio says hunters took nearly 16,000 deer during Ohio’s four-day muzzleloader season this month.

The Department of Natural Resources said more than 15,000 were checked from Jan. 7 to Jan. 10.

That’s about 3,000 more than during the same time last year.

Archery season for Ohio deer hunters is open until Feb. 5.

