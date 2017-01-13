Winter Brewfest set for Saturday

There are still three months until the beginning of the Mud Hens’ season, but people will still gather this weekend for beers at the ballpark.

The third annual Winter Brewfest is scheduled for Saturday night from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m at at Fifth Third Field.

"We're going to have tables lined up with all of the different breweries, each brewery brings their specialties, and they'll be able to try out all different tastes, everything from Lagers to IPAs to rare beers," said Andi Roman, communication director for the Walleye, Mud Hens and Hensville.

Even for people who don’t enjoy beer, this year, there is a new option.

For the first time, all of the action won't be on the main concourse. Drinkers will be able to go down in the dugouts to sample different spirits. There are two different options, a VIP or general admission ticket. Although, Roman said there were only 50 VIP tickets left at noon on Friday.

With VIP, you get access to inside areas and an all-you-can-eat buffet.

Plus, if you decide to brave the cold, there will be heat lamps.

Multiple, local breweries will be there, including experts to answer any of your questions.

"Craft beer has taken off, the event itself has taken off, people like to try new things, it's just a really fun event for beer lovers and even people who just want to try some beers that they've never tried before," Roman said.

This also marks the end of winter fest, and the last night the Hensville lights will be on.

