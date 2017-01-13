27th Annual Winterfest Bluegrass Festival Returns to Perrysburg

It is a weekend of pickin’ and grinnin’ at the Holiday Inn French Quarter in Perrysburg.

The 27th Annual Winter Bluegrass Festival is underway featuring acts like the Jesse Alexander Band. Jesse and his family run a sheep farm in Finger Lakes, New York. Whenever possible, they trade their shears for a fiddle and a banjo to hit the bluegrass circuit.

"It's a real tradition, and it's something that's passed down from generation to generation," said Jesse Alexander. "It's not really written down. It's all played by ear."

A who's who of bluegrass act will fill the the French Quarter Ballroom through Saturday night.

“I think we try to stay traditional but also put a new twist on it” says Alexander.

So will fans of this down home hoedown. More than 2,000 people are expected to attend.

"I like the rhythm of the music," said Donna Garver. "Reminds me of my Grandpa."

"It's just a nice getaway to start off the new year," says Sue Gratz.

Adult tickets are $25 and kids are free.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.