Don't Waste Your Money: What will cost more or less in 2017

A grieving family says they spent thousands of dollars on a grave stone for their loved one, but then never received it.

A grieving family says they spent thousands of dollars on a grave stone for their loved one, but then never received it.

Call 11 For Action continues to work to help a local family get the memorial stone for their loved one. (Source: WTOL)

Call 11 For Action continues to work to help a local family get the memorial stone for their loved one. (Source: WTOL)

Call 11 For Action: Local family waits to receive memorial stone for loved one

Call 11 For Action: Local family waits to receive memorial stone for loved one

A robocall scam is affecting several residents in northwest Ohio.

A robocall scam is affecting several residents in northwest Ohio.

You still have until April 18 to file your taxes, but there's new evidence that procrastinating is bad for your bottom line. Our Call 11 For Action Team is investigating fraud involving tax returns and taxpayer ID.

You still have until April 18 to file your taxes, but there's new evidence that procrastinating is bad for your bottom line. Our Call 11 For Action Team is investigating fraud involving tax returns and taxpayer ID.

Toledo BBB warns about scammers filing tax returns before you get to it

Toledo BBB warns about scammers filing tax returns before you get to it

Vivian Christian said it's not right that her mother can't truly enjoy her North Toledo home because the city keeps d ropping the ball on a big pile of trash.

Vivian Christian said it's not right that her mother can't truly enjoy her North Toledo home because the city keeps d ropping the ball on a big pile of trash.

Call 11 For Action: Big pile of trash dumped behind Toledo home

Call 11 For Action: Big pile of trash dumped behind Toledo home

Call 11 for Action helped one woman whose mother had been living with trash just outside her door.

Call 11 for Action helped one woman whose mother had been living with trash just outside her door.

Several prices are on the rise in 2017, but there many items dropping in prices going into the new year.

In the grocery store, beef, eggs, avocados and coffee are down as shortages of those products ease.

Egg prices alone are down 40 percent from their peak a year ago, during the bird flu panic.

Planning to travel?

Small cars are not selling well with cheaper gas, making them less expensive on the market.

Economy airline seats are also down, especially for those who wait until check-in to get their seat assignment.

One necessity with prices on the rise is prescription drugs.

The government expects drug prices to jump another twelve percent in 2017 after an eleven percent rise last year.

While the government does say consumer prices are up just two percent, the prescription bills will likely wipe out the savings where prices are down.

Don't Waste Your Money is a registered trademark of the EW Scripps Co.

"Like" John Matarese on Facebook

Follow John on Twitter