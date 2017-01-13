Filling potholes a dangerous job on busy city streets

It's already pothole season and city street crews want you to keep an eye out for them.

It can be a dangerous job, especially on busy city streets.

WTOL followed a crew of five workers as they were doing repairs on Friday morning on the Anthony Wayne Trail.

The crew was repairing potholes on the Trail with a recycled hot asphalt they've never had access to this time of year.

And although the crew was wearing bright yellow vests to stand out to drivers as they were working, cars and trucks continued to zoom by, right

next to the lane they were working in.

It was even tougher to work around when the crew had to move to the left lane to get to potholes there.

Engineering associate Brad Johnson, who was with the crew, says drivers and workers have to be careful.

“That's why we have a backup truck, my truck with arrow boards on it, and then I stand out there and if they're near the edge lane, we have somebody watching traffic as it's coming, you know, yell at the crew 'Get out of the way.' I prefer my crews to go home the way they came. All in one piece, safe and sound.”

So remember, always keep your eyes open for the bright vests and yellow lights of the pothole crews' trucks.

They'll be out there any day they're not having to clear snow and ice.

