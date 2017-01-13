City of Toledo trying out new method for fixing potholes in the winter

City crews have found a new material that could stick better to the roads.

It's a little bit of everything right now for city streets crews.

They're putting salt on the roads to prevent icing, still collecting leaves, and on a dry day like Friday, they're filling potholes on the Anthony Wayne Trail.

A break from heavy snow means a chance to catch up on potholes and they're trying out a new material this winter that they hope will do a better job.

First, workers sweep off the snow and slush, then they dig out the old gravel before putting on hot asphalt.

Hot asphalt is typically not used in the winter months.

Hot asphalt plants are generally closed from November to April, but the city got a hold of recycled hot asphalt from Holcomb Enterprises in Northwood.

The city is testing it out as an alternative to the cold mix they've always had to use.

“The cold patch has the tendency to, it will adhere to the tires and some of it comes up, creating new potholes or the same pothole again,” said engineering associate Brad Johnson. Johnson was making sure the crews were safe as they were filling potholes on the Trail near City Park.

As cars drove over it, it seemed to hold better, a bonus this time of year.

“This we're hoping will be more of a permanent patch for us. That's what we're looking, that way I don't have to keep running my crews back to the same area," said Dave Welch, Commissioner of Streets, Bridges, & Harbor.

So will the new asphalt flatten the city's budget or hurt taxpayers in the pocketbook?

Welch said it could actually save money while smoothing out the roads.

“It's about $65 a ton. Cold asphalt or cold patch is just over $100 a ton. So we may be able to get a far superior product for less cost.

The city has a contract for up to 1,000 tons of the recycled mix, so they'll keep using it this winter while they're evaluating it.

