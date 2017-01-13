Northwood family doctor indicted on 28 rape charges

A Lucas County Grand Jury indicted a Northwood family medicine doctor on charges of rape and gross sexual imposition Friday.

In late November of 2016, the FBI and DEA raided the office of Dr. Haridas Dasani in Northwood.

The Grand Jury brought 28 counts of rape against Dasani and 27 counts of gross sexual imposition.

According to the indictment, the alleged crimes spanned from 2015 to 2016 and included two patients and one employee.

Dasani specialized in addiction medicine. He had an office located at 500 Commerce Park Blvd. for about a year and a half before the raid.

