Man shot as he sat in pickup truck outside his central Toledo home

A man facing federal charges for trafficking children for sex waived his right to a preliminary hearing in court Thursday morning.

Toledo police are searching for a suspect accused of two robberies in the space of a month.

Rossford police say a man originally thought to be pretending to be a Toledo Edison worker, is in fact a Toledo Edison worker.

Man believed to be pretending to work for Toledo Edison is actual employee

Police arrested Andrew Foster-Martin, 17, on Friday. He is charged with murder in the February death of Collin Doyle, 17.

Teen charged in shooting death of Maumee HS student, victim's mother speaks out

Two suspected serial crooks were arrested thanks to a video posted to a block watch page.

Jeep seen in video that led to police apprehending the suspects (Source: WTOL)

Toledo Police responded to a shooting of a man who was sitting in his pickup in front of his central Toledo home on Friday afternoon.

Police say Dapreis Minniefield was sitting in his parked pickup on Whitney Ave. just before 1 p.m. when he was shot.

The suspects are described as being two black males.

Police say the shooter was a passenger in the truck.

Mr. Minniefield was admitted to the hospital and is expected to survive his wounds.

