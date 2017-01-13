Man shot as he sat in pickup truck outside his central Toledo ho - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Man shot as he sat in pickup truck outside his central Toledo home

By Mark Bickle, Digital Content Producer
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

Toledo Police responded to a shooting of a man who was sitting in his pickup in front of his central Toledo home on Friday afternoon.

Police say Dapreis Minniefield was sitting in his parked pickup on Whitney Ave. just before 1 p.m. when he was shot.

The suspects are described as being two black males.

Police say the shooter was a passenger in the truck.

Mr. Minniefield was admitted to the hospital and is expected to survive his wounds.

