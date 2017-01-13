Toledo Symphony conductor organizing rally for family with vandalized garage

The vulgar message was painted over the day after it was discovered (Source: WTOL)

Sara Jobin, resident conductor at the Toledo Symphony is organizing the rally (Source: WTOL)

Sara Jobin is using social media to restore faith in our community after a family's garage was defaced with vulgar and racist graffiti earlier this week.

She’s reached out to her followers on Facebook, organizing a rally on Saturday at Noon for what she calls a public show of support for diversity in our community.

“I was taught when someone belittles someone standing next you, you should stand up for that person. And it’s important for the community to show up for someone who has been bullied,” said Ms. Jobin.

Ms. Jobin was offended this week by vulgar and racist graffiti painted on the garage door of a family living in the 7000 block of Cinnamon Teal in Sylvania Township.

The obscenity and swastika that someone painted on the garage was eventually painted over and replaced with the phrase ‘Toledo Loves Arabs.’

The rally will be held outside the house.

Ms. Jobin is the Toledo Symphony’s resident conductor and says Beethoven’s ‘Ode to Joy’ will be played and ‘America the Beautiful’ sung at the rally.

She emphasizes that TSO has nothing to do with the event.

It’s just a bunch of human beings acting independently.

“I want us to feel how we can come together as a community and protect the most vulnerable," said Ms. Jobin.

Earlier this week, the Quality Overhead Door Company, along with WSPD, announced they will install a new door on the family's garage free of charge.

The Sylvania Township Police Department continues to investigate the incident.

