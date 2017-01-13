OSU, MSU to be featured on CBS 'Road to the Final Four' web stream

CBS will live stream Ohio State vs. Michigan State on their broadcast on their website.
The broadcast is part of a weekend double-header as a part of their 'Road to the Final Four' series.
On Saturday, CBS will air Texas A&M visiting Mississippi State in the SEC at 1 p.m.
Then on Sunday, CBS will air Ohio State at Michigan State at 1:30 p.m.
Both games broadcast live on WTOL as a part of their regular NCAA basketball weekend broadcast.
